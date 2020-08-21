Construction Starts Today On Mason Road
August 21, 2020
By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Motorists traveling through portions of Howell and Marion Townships should anticipate traffic delays due to a road rehabilitation project that starts today.
The work is scheduled on Mason Road between Truhn Road and Burkhart Road. It’s expected to be a fairly quick project that gets underway today and should be completed sometime Saturday. However, the Livingston County Road Commission advises there is expected to be high traffic impact.
Two-way traffic will be maintained under flag control and long delays may occur. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.