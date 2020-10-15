Mason Road Paving Project Starts Sunday

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A paving project on a busy road is expected to have a big impact on traffic in Howell and Marion Townships.



Mason Road between Burkhart Road and Truhn Road will be paved, including the Mason and Burkhart Road intersection. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday and be completed Monday. The Livingston County Road Commission advises there will be high traffic impact associated with the project. Paving will begin Sunday morning at the intersection and continue west towards Truhn Road. Then on Monday morning, paving operations will begin where they left off.



Two-way traffic will be maintained under flag control and the Road Commission advises that motorists should expect long delays. A detour will not be posted and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. All of the work is weather dependent.