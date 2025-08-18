Mason Man Killed in Monday Morning Crash with Semi

August 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi-truck Monday morning.



Deputies were called to the area of Howell Road and M-52 around 7:40 a.m. for reports of a crash.



A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle being driven by a 53-year-old Mason man was traveling east on Howell Road when he reportedly failed to stop at the stop sight and hit a semi-truck that was going south on M-52. The driver of the semi, a 23-year-old Perry man, was not injured.



The Mason man was pinned under the trailer on the semi. He died on the scene of his injuries.



There were no passengers in either vehicle.



The intersection was closed for several hours while the preliminary investigation was completed.



Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority, MSP Motor Carrier, MDOT and the Ingham County Road Commission assisted.



The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is investigating. Anyone with information should contact Deputy Ben Manns at 517-676-8444 ext. 1939.