Mason Man, 19, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
March 1, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Ingham County Sheriff's Office has identified the Mason man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Aurelius Township late last week.
Investigators say 19-year-old Jackson Truman went off Bunker Road east of South Eifert Rd and struck a tree around 6:30 pm Friday. He died on scene from his injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.
The sheriff's office issued a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the Mason community."
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Adam Jackson at (517) 676-8212.