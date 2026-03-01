Mason Man, 19, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

March 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office has identified the Mason man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Aurelius Township late last week.



Investigators say 19-year-old Jackson Truman went off Bunker Road east of South Eifert Rd and struck a tree around 6:30 pm Friday. He died on scene from his injuries.



Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.



The sheriff's office issued a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the Mason community."



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Adam Jackson at (517) 676-8212.