Mason High School Campus Closed Tuesday for Active Violence Training: ICSO

August 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Mason High School Tuesday while they host an active violence training.



The training, in partnership with the Tri-County Active Violence Team, runs from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., and authorities said there will be a large presence of first responders and actors on the campus. School administration and government officials will be working with first responders to “enhance preparedness for a major incident.”



Authorities said they hope they won’t need to respond to such an event but added that training is crucial to improve their readiness.



The school, located at 1001 South Barnes St., in Mason, will be closed to the public for the duration of the training.