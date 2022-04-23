Livingston County’s Veteran Services Director Resigns

April 23, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County’s Veteran Services director has resigned.



Director Mary Durst submitted her resignation to the Veteran Services Committee at their April 20th meeting.



A press release states the Committee and the entire LCVS team express their sincere gratitude to Durst for her hard work, dedication, and commitment to Livingston County’s veterans throughout her time in the role. It was stated that her tenacity and perseverance to improve the lives of local veterans was inspiring and the Committee and team wish her the best in future endeavors.



No specific reason was given for her departure.



During this time of transition, the Veteran Services Office is said to be focused on continuing to provide detailed, compassionate, and timely service to meet the needs of veterans.



Officials cautioned that due to a large increase in need for services, residents may encounter longer than normal wait times for appointments. The Office anticipates that the longer waiting period will be short-lived as they are in the process of hiring an Administrative Aide and another Veterans Benefits Counselor.



Livingston County Veterans Services Committee Chairman Joe Riker said the Office is honored to serve veterans and their families and always strives to meet and exceed their expectations. He assured their highly-trained and dedicated staff is available to help veterans explore and obtain the benefits they have earned.