Section Of Martindale Road Closed In Lyon Township

August 24, 2024

A road closure is in effect in Lyon Township through early fall.



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with Lyon Township, is allowing Pulte Homes, a private developer, to close Martindale Road from Grand River to Pontiac Trail.



The road will be closed to thru traffic until mid-October. That section of Martindale Road carries approximately 800 vehicles daily.



The closure is necessary for the contractor to pave a section of the gravel portion of Martindale Road from south of Montego Drive to the north of Trelawny Drive in conjunction with a new development.



Access to homes within the closed section of Martindale Road will be maintained throughout construction.



The detour for thru-traffic during the closure of Martindale Road is Grand River to New Hudson Drive to Pontiac Trail, back to Martindale Road, and vice versa.