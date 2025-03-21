Martin Smith to be Honored as 'Distinguished Citizen' During Reception, Clay Shoot

March 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Crossroads Council is presenting their “Distinguished Citizen” award at a reception in May.



The 1st Annual Clays in the Country Sporting Clays Event & Distinguished Citizen Award Reception is being held on May 15 at the Island Lake Shooting Range.



“The Distinguished Citizens Award is presented to those who exemplify in their daily lives the ideals of Scouting America as expressed in the Scout Oath and Law,” the announcement of the event said. “The recipients are chosen for their outstanding community service as evidenced by the interest and leadership given to many worthwhile organizations as well as the respect and esteem in which they are held by their colleagues.”



Martin Smith, Livingston County Manager at the Bank of Ann Arbor in Howell, has been named as the Distinguished Citizen this year. He is the Treasurer for Livingston County Catholic Charities, is a member of the Howell Chamber of Commerce Board and participates in St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus. He has also worked with many local organizations, including Livingston Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pregnancy Help Clinic, Michigan Works! And Mentor Livingston. He is also a former Livingston County Commissioner for the Brighton and Brighton Township area.



There will be 15 stations and 75 clay shoot, lunch, reception and drinks, gun raffles, games and prizes and trophies for both top teams and individuals.



The event starts at 11 a.m., with the reception beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Island Lake Shooting Range is located at 13600 Grand River Road in Brighton.



Individual shooters can register for $245 and a team of 4 for $975. There are also sponsorship opportunities that start at $250. Reception only tickets can be purchased for $50.



(photo credit: Clays in the Country)