Fowlerville’s Martha Munsell Named Secondary Athletic Trainer Of The Year

August 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Community Schools announced that Martha Munsell, Fowlerville High School Athletic Trainer, has been named the Secondary Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Michigan Athletic Trainers’ Society (MATS).



Munsell has served as Fowlerville’s Athletic Trainer for two decades, previously receiving the Distinguished Athletic Trainer award in 2020.



MATS is dedicated to advancing the profession of athletic training in the state of Michigan. To be considered for the award, athletic trainers must be currently serving as an athletic trainer in the state of Michigan, participate in activities and/or service which contribute to the enhancement of the profession in the state, has contributed to these activities as a certified athletic trainer over a minimum of ten years, be a current MATS member and possess a National Provider Identifier (NPI) number.



The district says Munsell has strong roots in the Fowlerville community - as a fourth-generation farmer of Munsell Farms. In addition to serving the student athletes at Fowlerville High School, she is also a board member of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and serves as chair of the Livingston County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology with a specialization in athletic training from Michigan State University and currently is employed by MSU Heath Care - Sports Medicine.



Fowlerville’s Athletic Director Jeffrey Finney said “Martha is not only an outstanding athletic trainer she’s an asset to our entire community. The bonds she has built with everyone who has had the privilege to work with her are irreplaceable. As an Athletic Director, I am very blessed to work alongside her every day and will continue to learn from her. Martha is like family to me, and I imagine that all our student athletes over the past 20 years would feel the same way”.



As part of Munsell’s work with MSU Sports Medicine, she also assists local athletic directors, athletic trainers and coaches in the areas of CPR training and the creation of an Emergency Action Plan (EAP). Having an athletic EAP is said to be essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of high school student-athletes. A release states “Sports activities carry inherent risks, and in the event of a sudden injury or medical emergency – such as cardiac arrest, heat illness or traumatic injury, every second matters. This expertise is invaluable to Fowlerville Community Schools”.