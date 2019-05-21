Marr Road Closure At Railroad Crossing Extended

May 21, 2019

Due to unforeseen construction difficulties, a road closure at a railroad crossing in Howell Township will be in effect a little longer.



Work got underway today to make repairs to the grade crossing on Marr Road, approximately 1/4 mile west of Oak Grove Road. Marr Road is currently closed at that location. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the railroad authority, Great Lakes Central Railroad, was not able to complete the necessary work on the Marr Road crossing. It is now scheduled to re-open to traffic on Wednesday, although the exact time is not known.



Signs have been up near the railroad crossing to notify motorists about the closure. (JM)