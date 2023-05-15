Drainage Work On Marr Road In Howell Township This Week

May 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road work is scheduled this week in Howell Township.



A project will start Tuesday on Marr Road between Byron Road and Indian Camp Trail at around 8am.



The project involves drainage work and is expected to be completed by 3pm Friday.



The Livingston County Road Commission says Marr Road will be open to local traffic only and delays should be expected. An alternate route is advised.



All work is weather dependent.