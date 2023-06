Marr Road Construction in Howell Township

June 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



More road construction is on the way in Howell Township - this time on Marr Road between Burkhart and Indian Camp Trail.



Crews will be putting down limestone for a few days, closing down Marr Road starting on Monday.



According to the Road Commission, only local traffic will be allowed on Marr Road Monday through Thursday of next week, between Burkhart Road and Indian camp Trail.