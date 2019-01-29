Benefit Saturday For Unadilla Fire Chief Mark Schroeder

A weekend benefit dinner is planned to support the Unadilla Township Fire Department chief.



A benefit spaghetti and mostaccioli dinner on Saturday will help support Unadilla Fire Chief Mark Schroeder, who has been struck with a serious illness and is in need of funds for medical and other expenses. Officials say while his prognosis to be well again is promising, this will be a very lengthy recovery for him. The 55-year-old Schroeder is a life-long resident of Gregory and has devoted 35 years to the fire service, with more than ten years serving as chief. Saturday’s benefit will take place from 4 to 7pm at the Putnam Township Fire Station located at 3250 West M-36. Donations will be accepted at the door.



For those unable to attend, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help assist Schroeder. A link is provided. Organizers say those who know Schroeder can easily speak of the dedication he has to helping anyone in need and any assistance would allow him to concentrate on his recovery. (JM)