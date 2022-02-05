Former Church Pastor Arraigned On Embezzlement Charges

February 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The former pastor of a local church accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars has been arraigned.



Mark Milatz had been the Senior Pastor at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton since 2010. In December of 2018, Milatz tendered his immediate resignation from both the church and from Ordained Ministers of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.



In January, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a charge of embezzlement of $50,000 or more against Milatz.



He was arraigned on Friday, with a $40,000 personal recognizance bond set by Magistrate Jerry Sherwood. The court ordered that Milatz be allowed to leave the state, as he currently lives in Wisconsin.



The alleged embezzlement began in January of 2011. An investigation by Michigan State Police revealed that Milatz transferred money between his personal bank accounts and church accounts. The improprieties came to light after the church’s bookkeeper began noting unusual charges every month and became suspicious.



Milatz is accused of embezzling more than $250,000 from 2011 to 2018, but he can’t be charged for some earlier alleged thefts due to Michigan’s Statute of Limitations.



He’s set to appear in court next for a probable cause conference on February 8th before 53rd District Court Judge Dan Bain.