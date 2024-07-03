Mark Howell 2024 Grand Marshal For Brighton 4th Of July Parade

July 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 2024 Grand Marshal for the City of Brighton’s Independence Day Parade has been announced.



The Livingston Sunrise Rotary has named 42-year-old Mark Howell of Brighton this year’s Grand Marshal. Howell is well known for his contributions as the founder of Fund a Life. Two weeks before Gabriel was born, Mark was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer in 2012. Through his courageous battle, he was the recipient of countless donations and gifts from family and friends. Through the cancer treatment Mark was determined to live his life with purpose, which served as the catalyst for Fund a Life, which was founded in 2017.



Fund a Life has donated over $1 million dollars to local families. Whether facing the aftermath of a house fire or car accident, dealing with chronic illness or a life-changing diagnosis, or coping with the loss of a beloved family member, spouse, or child, or anything in between, Fund a Life provides a financial lifeline to people facing overwhelming obstacles of all kinds. In 2024 Mark began a new adventure by founding a consulting company, Shining Light Co., which is building off of Mark’s leadership to mentor young entrepreneurs, provide leadership training, and truly focus on becoming their best selves.



Livingston Sunrise Rotary President Diane McCormick said “Mark is a shining light in our community and we are honored he is serving as the 2024 Grand Marshal of the City of Brighton Parade”.



This year’s parade steps off at Church and Main Streets at 10am on Thursday, July 4th.



More information is available in the attached release.