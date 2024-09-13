Marion Twp Reapproves Plans for Tamarack Place Condos

September 13, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Marion Township is set to get a new community of condominiums after the Township Board approved the proposal during Thursday’s meeting.



The proposal for Tamarack Place, a new condominium complex, was originally proposed in 2021, but due to rising costs, the project was paused and the approval expired, Michael West said. West is with Westview Capital LLC, which is based in Portage.



West said the only changes to the proposal put before the board on Thursday was to keep in compliance with standards set by the Livingston County Drain Commission on storm drain requirements.



The Marion Planning Commission recommended approval at the end of August this year, following several minor changes to the proposal, which West said the company complied with.



Concerns were raised about retention ponds and their placement in relation to the water table, but West told the board members that the engineer for the company had addressed the concerns with the Township engineer.



Construction traffic will be directed onto Alstott Road, West said. There is also a plan to build a road off of Peavy Road.



The board said they would like four inches of asphalt and eight inches of gravel be laid for the new roads being constructed in Tamarack Place, saying that the amounts would help maintain the roads better when the construction of homes begins.



Part of the PUD agreement requires that the Township be paid $150,000 after the company is granted their first land use permit, according to Thursday’s meeting.



West said the plan was to begin construction of the development in the spring of 2025, pending the approval by the Township board.



The board unanimously voted in favor of the motion, pending the adjustments for the asphalt and gravel amounts in road construction and the drainage concerns are met.