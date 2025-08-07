Marion Twp. Motorcycle Crash Leaves Howell Man in Critical Condition

August 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Howell man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in Marion Township Thursday morning.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the crash on Norton Road near Cedar Lake Road at approximately 6:46 a.m.



The preliminary investigation showed that a 36-year-old man from Howell was traveling west on Norton Road on his motorcycle when he “failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway.” The motorcycle then left the roadway and the man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was ejected.



The man was flown to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor by Survival Flight. He was in critical condition at last check.



Authorities said speed appeared to be a contributing factor.



The roadway was closed for three hours for the investigation and cleanup.



Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Office.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating.