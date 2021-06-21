Marion Twp. Man Heads To Trial For Child Sex Assault

June 21, 2021

By Jon King - jking@whmi.com





A Marion Township man has been ordered to stand trial in connection with a criminal sexual conduct case involving an 11-year-old boy.



42-year-old Robert Keith Sohn was charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct last year for an incident alleged to have occurred at a neighbor’s house. In court earlier this month, 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy found there was enough evidence to send the case to circuit court for trial.



Sohn was arrested after deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to an indecent exposure complaint at a residence in Marion Township in the early morning hours of August 16th, 2020. A subsequent investigation revealed that while attending “a small residential gathering” at a neighbor’s home, Sohn is alleged to have sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy who had also attended the gathering.



Sohn, who is on the state’s sex offender registry for a 2014 criminal sexual misconduct conviction, remains held without bond in the Livingston County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.