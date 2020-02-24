Marion Township Resident Files To Run For State House Seat

February 24, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com



There will once again be a primary battle for a soon-to-be-open State House seat.



Marion Township resident Yvonne Black announced Monday that she filed last week to run for the Republican nomination for the 47th State House District, which includes Cohoctah, Conway, Deerfield, Handy, Hartland, Howell, Iosco, Marion, Oceola, Tyrone and Unadilla township, plus the City of Howell and the Village of Fowlerville.



The seat is currently held by Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township, who is term limited. County Commissioner, and former Livingston County Sheriff Bob Bezotte, announced early in 2019 he would seek the seat. He had a primary challenge early on from Mike Detmer of Howell. But Detmer has since withdrawn from that race and is instead seeking the GOP nomination for the 8th Congressional District.



With Monday's announcement, Bezotte will now face Black, who says she possesses, “the conservative values, commitment and integrity, required of all Republican candidates” to move Livingston County into a “stable and sustainable 21st century.” Black says her focus, “will be to reduce any overspending, which impacts the proper allocation of our financial resources. Astutely aware, no stone will be left unturned. Less struggles and more gain, we can achieve sustainable generational growth, within our conservative financial framing. Yvonne will be guarding your purses and wallets as if they were her very own. Lansing has been calling, please help pave her way. She will strive to financially brighten all of Livingston county's (sic) resident's days!”



The primary election is set for August 4th. So far, no Democrat has filed to run for the seat.