Marion Township Raising Sewer Rates

August 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Residents in Marion Township will soon see a higher sewer rate.



The Board of Trustees, at their meeting Thursday night, couldn’t remember the last time rates went up but noted that the price had remained stable “for a while.” That will change on October 1st when the new rate goes into effect. The new rate will be $6.05 per 1,000 gallons, which is a $1 increase.



Marion Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey explained the need, saying that because of water-saving devices in homes, they have been experiencing a lot less flow into the system. Hanvey said they have to keep the revenue amounts at what it costs to keep the plant going and to prepare and perform maintenance.



After the first year, the rate will increase 5.5% per year, as recommended by a recent asset management plan.



The Marion Township wastewater sewer system is 20 years old and typical of a system its age, according to the plan. It notes that the pump stations have experienced more frequent failures in recent years, and more may soon follow without rehabilitations and the replacing of vital components. The asset management plan notes that it is not feasible to upgrade all the components at once due to costs, and so improvements should be made over a period of time and be flexible in case of an emergency. Of the 9 pump stations, the Peavy, Norton, MHOG and Francis stations are at the highest risk, with Peavy Road being above all since everything goes through there.