Marion Township Continues Master Plan Process

August 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Marion Township officials have received local comments on the update to their master plan.



Every five years municipal governing bodies are required to at least consider the need to update their master plan. A master plan serves as the blueprint for how a city, village or township wants to develop in the future. Marion Township’s sets a goal of fostering and encouraging a balance between growth and development, and protection and enhancement of its rural character. Goals for protecting the environment, along with recreation, infrastructure, and housing development objectives are also laid out. The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments forecasts that the township will grow by approximately 2,400 residents over the next 25 years.



The Marion Township Board of Trustees recently sent theirs to the Livingston County Planning Department. Supervisor Bob Hanvey said they were in favor of it, suggesting just a couple changes. He said the only major criticism came from data tables that were based on older data. Hanvey said the County is asking them to update it and use new census figures that recently became available.



A public hearing is scheduled during the township planning commission’s next meeting, in September. The draft plan is on the township’s website, and residents are being encouraged to take a look at it and give any comments they may have. Hanvey said that they have set up a special email for comments, but to this date, they have not received any. A link to the master plan can be found below.