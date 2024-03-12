Marion Township Engineer Seeks Spot on County Commission

March 12, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Marion Township electrical engineer is seeking a spot on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Paul Giessner, 29, says he is running to bring a focus on problem-solving and community engagement to the Board.



“I believe that local government should be focused on the everyday issues that affect Livingston County families, not partisan issues. The people of this community have so much more in common than we think” he said.



Giessner is the only Democrat who has filed to represent District 5, which covers the city of Howell and the township of Marion.



“I want to bring a listening-first leadership style and hard-working attitude to the commission so that we can address the real issues that confront our residents.”



In a new release, Giessner laid out three issues he will address as a commissioner.



“I see the real issues impacting Livingston County families as infrastructure, clean air and water, and child and elder care,” he said.



Giessner holds a master's degree in electrical engineering from University of Michigan. He currently residents in Marion Township with his wife. The couple volunteers at Be Our Guest Adult Day Service in Howell, where Paul plays the piano while Ali sings.



More information on his campaign can be accessed at the provided links.