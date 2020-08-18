D-19 To Close Next Wednesday In Marion Township

August 18, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County motorists will want to avoid a portion of D-19 in Marion Township next week.



D-19, aka Pinckney Road, will be closed between Schroeder Park Drive and Francis Road starting next Wednesday, August 26th. The Livingston County Road Commission says the closure is needed for replacement of a county drain, along with drainage and road improvements. An advisory states there will be a major traffic impact as D-19 will be closed to thru traffic. It’s anticipated the project will take three days to be complete and should be wrapped up next Friday, August 28th.



Detours will be posted and motorists will need to find alternative routes. All dates are weather dependent and subject to change.