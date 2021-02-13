Marion Township Updates COVID-19 Plan & Procedures

February 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some revisions had to be made to Marion Township’s COVID-19 preparedness and Response Plan after an employee reported issues to the state.



The Marion Township Board approved some updates to its earlier adopted plan, which were basically minor language changes. Clerk Tammy Beal reported that she got a call early this week notifying her that the township had been turned in to MIOSHA for not following rules so they’ll have to do some additional things to comply. When questioned, Beal noted that MIOSHA said an employee made the report, thus they’ll have to do some additional things to comply.



One updated section now states that anyone coming into the township offices must fill out a COVID-survey as part of MIOSHA’s rules and have their temperature taken. That information must be kept on record for one year. The township already has a no-touch wall thermometer. Beal noted that training with employees was completed on Thursday.



Once in-person meetings can resume again, then Beal says she’ll likely have to train the Township Board, Planning Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals so that everyone is up to date on procedures. Unless an order is extended, meetings must be held virtually or outside until March 29th. The board unanimously adopted the updated plan, which is attached.