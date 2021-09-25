Marion Township Receives First Half Of ARP Funding

September 25, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County township has received their first chunk of American Rescue Plan Act funding.



The $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act was passed in March, with funding to combat and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 coming down to state, county, and local government levels. Each municipality in Livingston County is receiving funding from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, within it. The sum for each is based on the population determined by the U.S. Treasury and the cap calculated from the Non-Entitlement Unit’s top-line budget. Marion Township is set to receive $1,168,624.



Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey said the first half of it arrived on Wednesday, but the Board of Trustees is still waiting for more information on what they can spend it on.



Marion Township, and all other government entities receiving the funds have until the end of 2024 to decide how to spend it, and then another 2 years to do so. The second half of the allotment is expected to be distributed in 12 months, and may increase based upon funds returned or not accepted by others.