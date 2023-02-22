Marion Township Calls Off Solar Meeting

February 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com

The Marion Township Board of Trustees has canceled tonight's meeting because of the ice storm. Since The Board uses area schools to conduct their town hall meetings and the schools are closed, there will be no town hall meeting tonight.



Stay tuned to WHMI for a rescheduling update.



Marion Township Meeting minutes and information on the solar ordinance discussion can be found at the provided link.