Marion Township Finalizes Solar Ordinance

April 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After months of lengthy, packed public meetings; the Marion Township Board of Trustees has crafted and adopted an ordinance that would allow large-scale solar projects.



Marion is the first municipality in the county to approve such an ordinance. Some others including Conway, Iosco, and Cohoctah Townships have elected to institute moratoriums for the time being.



The zoning ordinance amendments establish a solar farm energy overlay district, establish standards for utility solar energy facilities, and establish standards for private solar energy systems.



Marion Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey described the ordinance as a way to put constraints on what a solar farm could look like and where it could go. He said the overlay district is what they would have for the township’s commercial zoning essentially. That’s the area where a project could be located if approved. It’s south of I-96 down to about Francis Road east toward Copperfield and then to the west to the homes that back up to Peavy Road. It totals roughly 170 acres.



When asked if he felt the ordinance was a good fit, Hanvey told WHMI “not particularly” but it was one they could sort of live with. He added that it’s not their preference but it’s what they can do.



Any potential project would still need to go through site plan review and require a special use permit – which is the normal township process.



Hanvey noted there’s always opportunities to make changes to the ordinance if needed.



A link to the ordinance is provided.