Multi-housing Development Coming To Marion Township

July 3, 2019

A development years in the making in Marion Township will bring a variety of housing options to prospective buyers.



Hartland developer Jack Lansing is moving forward with plans that will bring 460 homes to a vacant 230-acre former-golf club property in Marion Township. The development, Marion Oaks, will be located on D-19 near Parker Middle School, on the old Marion Oaks Golf Course site. Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey said Lansing’s company, Capital Custom Homes, is aiming to build attached condominiums, single family homes, and starter homes. They are estimated to begin around $250,000, which led Hanvey to muse on how the price of starter homes has changed over the years. He said discussions have been going on with Lansing since before the recession in 2008, when the market caused may new housing developments to stall.



Hanvey said it looks like they’re starting to prep the land, but it will still be some time before homes start going up. He said that with a construction trailer and excavator on-site, that work is beginning to take place. Hanvey speculated that with roads, water, sewer, storm sewer, and a bunch of trees still to move, it will be a while before Lansing is ready to start selling houses.



Supervisor Hanvey said that with other developments going up in the township, it seems like developers believe the market has recovered. (MK)