Marion Officials Postpone Decision On Using ARPA Funds For Internet

January 17, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Marion Township officials are waiting for more information before deciding on whether to pull the trigger on spending COVID-relief dollars on fiber internet.



At the Board of Trustees’ latest meeting, Josh Rowe of the internet service provider MiSignal came with a proposal that would expand high-speed internet service to the unserved and underserved in the community. In his proposal, the first phase would construct a fiber optic backbone, split into 4 sections to cover the entire township. When asked, Rowe said the first year of service with MiSignal is $50 per month with no hidden caps or “gotchas,”, and then goes up to $70 the second year. The total projected product cost is $490,720. Rowe estimated the whole township could be wired in 18 months if they began right away.



Broadband improvements have been popular consideration with municipalities as governing bodies all over search for ways that American Rescue Plan Act funds may benefit their residents. Marion Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey, however, said new guidance has come down opening up more possibilities for spending than what was originally thought. Hanvey said they’d like to take some time to consider all their options now. He said he felt some on the Board think this is a good idea, and some don’t, and that he believes they want to think about it some more.



Rowe cautioned that supply chain delays and China shutting down during the pandemic could have a noticeable effect on the project cost, even just 3 months from now.



The Board of Trustees still decided to postpone any decision indefinitely until they felt they had sufficient information.