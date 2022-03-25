Marion Board Considers Road Projects

March 25, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Marion Township officials discussed plans for improvements on some roads, while accepting a bid on one.



At their latest meeting, the Marion Township Board of Trustees considered several roads that are scheduled to be a part of the Livingston County Road Commission’s 2021-2025 potential Pavement Preservation Program, or PPP, plan. According to the minutes of their March 10th session, Trustee Les Andersen said he thinks the plan would be a good guide for maintaining their black top roads, but he also wasn’t very interested in spending money on Wright Road, at this time. Wright Road is one of 5 township roads on the plan for 2022, and the most costly of that group. Work there is estimated to cost just under $150,000, and would be split 50/50 between the township and the Road Commission.



Supervisor Bob Hanvey asked if they should ask for a price on a double chip seal and fog coat on Cedar Lake Road, like on Schafer Road, and Andersen felt they should. Clerk Tammy Beal asked about Triangle Lake Road, and Andersen felt it worth it to ask for a price on peeling back the limestone and adding natural stone, like they did on Cedar Lake Road.



Following that, the Board agreed to a bid for the paving of Lantern Village Road. That project will see 4-inches of new asphalt laid on approximately .53-miles of Lantern Village, including Harman Drive, Lanternview Court, and Mandry Drive. The probable cost according to the project agreement is $250,000. Marion Township will pay the Road Commission 100% up to that amount, with any remaining balance to be paid by the Road Commission.