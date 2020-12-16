Marijuana Zoning Ordinance Amendments Approved In Pinckney

December 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Zoning ordinance amendments for marijuana-related establishments have been approved by the Pinckney Village Council.



The Planning Commission earlier crafted the zoning ordinance amendments, which Council discussed during a virtual meeting held Monday night. Council members commented the Planning Commission and planners for putting everything together so fast, calling it complicated and a huge undertaking.



The prospect of allowing marijuana-related events came up. It was stated that a business would need a state license for an event along with a local one but the Village has currently opted to not issue licenses for consumption establishments and events. Some on Council felt it could be a good opportunity, saying the Village has done a very good job of limiting exposure in the community but at the same time, events are powerful economic things for communities. It was further stated by one member that it’s almost a “catch 22” in that they want to limit visibility but also want a benefit from the visibility. President Rebecca Foster suggested leaving events in the prohibited language but could revisit the issue during future conversations. Foster said they could leave the language in and then down the road see what other communities do and amend ordinance to add a license – adding it would be easier to do that decide they don’t want it later. Some members still questioned why the Village doesn’t just set the standard, define it and let other municipalities come to the Village. Ultimately, Foster and others agreed the event licenses were a conversation for another meeting when discussion take place about a separate ordinance since nothing can be done about at this time.



As for other changes, a section related to road frontage access for special land uses stated that all vehicular access for marijuana establishments located in the SBD district shall be directly from M-36/Main Street or Kirkland Court. Some concerns were raised with Kirkland Court, which was ultimately removed. It was stated that roadway totals two blocks and is basically a driveway with lots right next to the Lakeland Trail.



With regard to separation distances from sensitive land uses, marijuana establishments must have a 500-foot buffer from any religious institution, licensed daycare facility or local park. Council changed that latter to public parks and trails, the attorney was more comfortable with. The Lakeland Trail is considered a public park.



A section related to water supply and sanitary sewage facilities was discussed, which states that waste disposal and water supply shall not produce contamination or create other hazards that could negatively impact the structure and/or surrounding facilities. Attorney David Stoker commented that while the language was ok, he thinks the Village needs to have technical standards looked at to see what kind of waste could go into the system and determine if additional standards need to be added. While licensing requirements call for businesses to submit plans dealing with what they’re putting in drains, the standards would go beyond that. Stoker noted this has come up before with small breweries or distilleries and organics going into the system that caused problems so it might benefit the Village to have some standards looked at for both, and then add those to the technical standards. Stoker said this isn’t the first rodeo and some systems have already dealt with this type of situation. While the Village might never need it, he said it’s important to have included in ordinance and really the same probably holds true for some distilleries and breweries. Stoker said having something included in advance lets them know what they’re getting into, noting the Village also always has the ability to waive standards if something is deemed really odd.



The zoning ordinance amendments were approved unanimously and will be reviewed before being officially published.