Marijuana Regulatory Agency Implements New Administrative Rules

March 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New administrative rules and process changes are now in effect for Michigan’s marijuana industry.



In an effort to continue stimulating business growth while preserving safe consumer access to marijuana, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency says it has updated the administrative rule sets. As a result of the update, there will be numerous changes occurring on the website and to the forms, applications, and various publications.



Some changes include new fees. The adult-use and medical marijuana application fees were lowered from $6,000 to $3,000 and adult-use establishment renewal tiers were removed. Medical marijuana facility renewal tiers were also removed but that change will take effect for the fiscal year 2023. Other highlights include a new Adult-Use Class A Marijuana Microbusiness License, a new Adult-Use Educational Research License and application changes.



There were said to have been significant updates made to the requirements for sampling and testing of marijuana and marijuana product. The Agency says the modifications allow more movement of product within the market prior to final, full, safety compliance testing being required. Other changes involve enforcement, operations, declaratory rulings, and updated requirements for the packaging and labeling of products.



Michigan’s marijuana prices were said to have hit all-time lows in January - which is being attributed to record supplies driving down prices and large consumer demand.



The Bridge Magazine recently reported that “Michigan has grown rapidly to become the fourth-largest marijuana market in the nation, with $1.8 billion in sales in 2021”.



More information about the new changes is available in the attached release.