Local Educator Named 2025 Michigan History Teacher Of The Year

August 16, 2025

A local educator has been named the 2025 Michigan History Teacher of the Year.



Marie Sarnacki, a teacher at South Lyon East High School, was named the 2025 Michigan History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Since 2004, the distinguished award has recognized exceptional K–12 educators for their remarkable work in teaching American history.



president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute James G. Basker said “History teachers play an essential role in helping students understand the past, build critical thinking skills, and develop a deeper appreciation for the people and events that shaped our nation. We are proud to recognize educators who go above and beyond to make history engaging, meaningful, and relevant in their classrooms.”



The annual recognition program, presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute—the nation’s leading non-profit for K–12 American history education—celebrates one outstanding teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. Territories.



It recognizes educators for their dedication, creativity, and effective use of primary sources. Nominees are recommended by students, colleagues, or school leaders and selected by state committees of historians and educators.



Sarnacki teaches history and English at South Lyon East High School. She completed her undergraduate degree at Wellesley College, and she holds master’s degrees in education and history from the University of Arizona and Eastern Michigan University, respectively. At South Lyon East, Marie serves as the advisor for the Mock Trial team, National History Day, and the activism club. During the 2024–2025 school year, she was part of the Engaging Eurasia Teaching Fellowship Program and traveled to Armenia as a Teacher Fellow with the Genocide Education Project. She will begin working part time on a history PhD at Wayne State University in the fall.



As the 2025 Michigan History Teacher of the Year, Sarnacki will receive a $1,000 honorarium, a curated collection of American history books and educational materials from the Gilder Lehrman Institute, and recognition at a local ceremony. They will also join 52 other honorees as a finalist for the 2025 National History Teacher of the Year Award.



The national winner will be announced this fall at a special ceremony at the Harvard Club of New York City and will receive a $10,000 grand prize.



“Founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources”.