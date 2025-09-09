Marich Mini Farm Sharing Pint-Sized Animals With Public

September 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Marich Mini Farm is growing in popularity with their fun-sized animals.



The farm, owned by the Marich family, has miniature highland cows, mini donkeys, Nigerian dwarf goats, ponies, ducks, chickens and rabbits. Owner Shannon Marich told Chuck and Madison on the Morning Drive that they plan to offer pony rides in the future.



Marich brought some of the animals out to a Food Truck Friday recently. The goats were a big hit with their costumes, which she said they love wearing.



The farm began as a way for the family to live a different lifestyle than the one they had previously. Marich said the animals are part of the family, and everyone pitches in to care for them.



Oct. 26, they’re hosting the Boujee Barnyard Bash from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Trick or treating is one of the events scheduled, with more expected to be announced once it’s closer.



The farm is starting to accept reservations to bring the animals to events, such as birthdays. Marich said she is getting a pricing list together, and those who are interested can reach out through social media or by emailing themarichminifarm@gmail.com.



To hear the full interview with Chuck and Madison, click the link below.



(photo credit: Marich Mini Farm)