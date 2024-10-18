Woolford Celebrated As October Veteran Of The Month

October 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has selected Maria Mares Woolford as its October “Veteran of the Month”.



Woolford served in the United States Marine Corps during the Gulf War from 1992 to 2000, in both active and reserve roles, including assignments with the 3rd Anglico supporting special operations forces. Additionally, Woolford served as an Intelligence Analyst with the Army National Guard from 2016 to 2022.



The Council said Woolford continues to serve her community spiritually and supports various initiatives behind the scenes. She is a member of the Howell American Legion Post 141 and resides in Howell with her husband, Jason.