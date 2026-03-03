Woman Charged With 3rd Offense Drunk Driving After Incident At Alpine Valley

March 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A court date has been set for a woman charged with alleged drunk driving following an incident at a ski resort in Oakland County.



58-year-old Margaret Feely of Bingham Farms has been charged with felony operating while impaired – third offense.



On February 24th, Feely is alleged to have been driving her vehicle at the bottom of slopes near skiers and snowboarders - including children - at Alpine Valley Ski Area in White Lake Township.



Witnesses reportedly saw the defendant smoking what appeared to be marijuana earlier and wearing ski boots while driving.



The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office reports police officers attempted to perform sobriety tests and the defendant “exhibited poor balance, slurred speech, and open hostility”. At one point, the Office says Feely allegedly referred to an officer as “Nazi dude.”



Prosecutor Karen McDonald commented “This defendant endangered children with her irresponsible actions. There is no excuse to drive impaired, even once. If you’ve had too much to drink or are under the influence of marijuana or other drugs, call a friend, call an Uber, just don’t drive. If you do, we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”



Feely is due in 52-2 District Court March 12th for a probable cause conference.



Operating While Impaired – Third Offense is punishable by 1 to 5 years in prison, or 30 days to 1 year in jail with probation, a $500 to $5,000 fine, and mandatory vehicle immobilization for 1 to 3 years.