March 2024 Proclaimed as Women's History Month

March 1, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 2024 as Women's History Month to uplift the achievements of women in Michigan history. The proclamation coincides with International Women's Day, which takes place on March 8th.



“Every month, but specifically this month, we acknowledge the great women of Michigan and around the world who have paved the way for current and future generations,” said Governor Whitmer. “Women are the backbone of our great state. We have proven through hard times we can rise to the occasion and get things done. With the help of ambitious and committed women who want to see positive change, I will continue to advocate and stand on the front lines for women’s rights and equality.”



“We are committed to working alongside Governor Whitmer, her administration and likeminded individuals to proactively uplift her message,” said Cheryl Bergman, CEO of the Michigan Women's Commission. By staying true to the commission's values, we aim to address controversial issues head on, celebrate accomplishments and uplift others with our voices.



Currently in Michigan, more than 974 women serve on boards, commissions, and full-time positions.



The full proclamation is included in the provided link.



Pictured: Betty Bloomer (Ford) in Grand Rapids, MI. Photo Courtesy of the U.S. National Archives.