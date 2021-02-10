Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Charged

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man described by police as a “serial armed robbery suspect” has been charged in connection with numerous incidents in Oakland and Genesee counties.



Following an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fenton Police Department and multiple others, 27-year-old Marcel Hinkle of Flint was taken into custody without incident on February 4th.



He’s tied to several armed robberies that occurred between January 19th and 31st. Hinkle was previously convicted of felony armed robbery and felony concealed weapons charges. He was discharged from prison in November and was on parole at the time of his arrest. Hinkle is accused of attempted armed robbery on January 23rd at the Walgreens at 3270 West Silver Lake Road in the City of Fenton.



Hinkle was arraigned in Oakland County District Court on charges in connection with incidents at other Walgreens and Rite Aid locations in Oakland County but police said additional charges are expected later this week on the other armed robberies. Bond was denied. Hinkle’s next court date is February 16th.



