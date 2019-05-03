Navy Veteran Raising Funds For Marine Corps Marathon

May 3, 2019

A Brighton-man is raising funds to help support a veterans charity as he prepares for a marathon in the fall.



Michael Frank is preparing for his 8th straight run in the Marine Corps Marathon, in Washington D.C., this October. Originally started as a “bucket list” item with his twin brother Harry, then Michael was disappointed when individual registration sold out before he could secure a spot in the event 8 years ago. With slots still open with charity partners, he found the Semper Fi Fund speaking to his heart, and has run for them each year since. Frank, a 10-year veteran of the Navy who served in the submarine service, has a strong family lineage of those who have also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His brother Harry, along with his brother-in law, are both retired Marine Colonels. His father-in-law was a master gunnery sergeant and his son enlisted for 4 years and separated as a Corporal.



Frank says the Semper Fi Fund benefits combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured members of all the armed services. While many of the immediate needs of the veteran might be being met, the Semper Fi Fund specializes in helping with the ancillary needs. Frank says the fund one of only two A+ rated veterans charities.



In past years, much of his fundraising was done through family and friends, but this year he is looking to step up his support of the fund. This Marine Corps Marathon will be the first time he’s joined with a running team. The Sons of Pacific Heroes are a group of four, including Frank, who are all the sons of men who served in the Pacific theater in World War II. You can support Frank by donating through the link below. (MK)