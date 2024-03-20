Maple Sugaring Month At Huron-Clinton Metroparks

March 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are still a couple of weeks left to experience some sweet programs at Kensington Metropark.



It’s maple sugaring season and guided walks are being offered through the month of March. Visitors head out to the farm’s sugar bush and learn how to pick the right maple tree, and then watch how the trees are tapped and sap is collected. French and Native American camps detail how techniques have changed through the years before the hikes move to the Sugar Shack for visitors to see and smell the sap being boiled down into maple sugar. Tours last roughly one hour and multiple timeslots are available. Pre-registration is required. A link is provided.



For those who can’t make it to one of the in-person outdoor programs, or prefer to do it on their own time, a self-guided maple hike option is available again this year in which people can learn about the seasonally sweet treat on their smartphone.