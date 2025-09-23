Maple Road Bridge Re-Opens With New Weight Limit

September 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy bridge has re-opened with a new weight limit.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission has re-opened the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge, over the Huron River between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township.



That comes after a bridge contractor removed the failed post-tensioning cable system during the week of September 15th.



The Maple Road Bridge has a new weight limit of 5 Tons to promote structural integrity of the bridge and motorist safety. The weight limit accommodates most passenger SUVs, and light-duty pick-up trucks.



The Road Commission thanked everyone for their patience during the emergency bridge closure.



Pictured is the re-opened bridge with new weight limit; and the bridge contractors removing the failed cable system.