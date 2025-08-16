Maple Road Bridge Plans Under Review

August 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Washtenaw County Road Commission has received draft construction plans for the safe removal of the cable post-tensioning system on a busy bridge that is currently closed.



The plans are currently under review by WCRC staff and the contractor for the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge.



Once the review is complete and the plans are finalized, the contractor will provide a cost estimate and proposed construction schedule. A construction timeline will be shared with the public when a contract is in place.



A broken steel cable, which is part of the bridge’s post-tensioning system, was discovered and reported on Sunday, June 9th. The post-tension system is a structural component designed to add strength and reliability to the bridge.



Ongoing design work, including WCRC staff and its engineering consultants at Great Lakes Engineering Group and Modjeski & Masters, have provided the plans and specifications needed for the cable removal.



The bridge, located over the Huron River between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township, will re-open with a reduced weight posting once the cable system - originally installed to increase load-carrying capacity - is removed.



The Road Commission was expecting the results of a load limit analysis this past week, which will be used to determine the new weight posting. The public will be informed of the new weight posting once determined.



WCRC’s Operations Department says it will continue to monitor and maintain the designated detour route, including the unpaved local roads, to ensure safe and reliable travel for residents and commuters. WCRC is coordinating MDOT Rail maintenance work to coincide with the closure.



WCRC is providing project updates every two weeks on the bridge’s dedicated project page. That link is provided.