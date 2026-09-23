Manhattan Short Film Festival At Brighton District Library

September 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A short film festival experience is coming to the Brighton area this weekend.



The Brighton District Library will be screening the Manhattan Short Film Festival, with three different chances to view the films: Friday, September 25 from 1:00-3:30pm; Sunday, September 27 from 1:30-4:00pm; or Tuesday, September 29 from 6:00-8:30pm.



The same films will be shown at each session – the Library is giving patrons three opportunities to attend the free showing that fits into their schedule.



Manhattan Short is the only event of its kind.



The ten finalists will screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor/Actress awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue.



The Manhattan Short 2026 Festival includes “10 short films featuring dramatic, humorous, magical, and always inspirational narratives”.



The ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from ten countries with films from Australia, Cuba, Georgia (the country), Ireland, Mexico, Moldova, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Manhattan Short Final Ten are Small Talk (United States), Hai Davai (Moldova), Mary is Missing (Ireland), Pickup (Russia), Candy Bar (Australia), Norheimsund (Cuba), Vultures (South Africa), When the Sea was Calm (Georgia), Life Goes On (United Kingdom), and Never Give Up (Mexico). All final ten short films will qualify for the 2027 Academy Awards.



A release states “Which of these final ten short films is best? That’s up to a worldwide audience to decide.”



Cinema-goers across the United States and around the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Actor/Actress. Manhattan Short is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it.



Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, October 5, at 10am EST.



No registration required and the program is free and open to all.



Call 810-229-6571 for more information.



More information is evolvable in the attachment.