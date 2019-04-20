Management Agreement Approved For Howell City Park & Boat Launch

April 20, 2019

The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority will once again man the City Park and boat launch during the summer months through a partnership with the city.



At a recent meeting, the Howell City Council approved the 2019 management agreement with the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority, or HAPRA. The agreement facilitates the operation of the Howell City Park guard booth, beach and boat launch at Thompson Lake. The partnership has worked out well over the years. City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI the city contracts with the Authority to operate the city park and boat launch, handle staffing, provide beach supervision and schedule events for an annual fee of $45,000, which has been flat for the last several years.



The Authority is again recognizing the contributions of the City of Howell, as well as Oceola, Marion, Howell and Genoa Townships and residents in each of the municipalities will again receive two free annual park passes. The Authority also recommended keeping annual sticker prices and daily boat launch fees the same as last year. (JM)