Brighton Man Wounds Self When Gun Goes Off at Legacy Sports Center

June 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following release is from Green Oak Twp Police:



At 7:10 PM on May 31, 2024, Officers were dispatched to Legacy for a “loud boom.” It was discovered that a 56-year-old Brighton man had shot himself in the buttocks after adjusting his pants. He was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to a local hospital.



This is an ongoing investigation.



The Green Oak Township Police Department was assisted by: Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, and Livingston County Central Dispatch.