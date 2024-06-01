Brighton Man Wounds Self When Gun Goes Off at Legacy Sports Center
June 1, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
The following release is from Green Oak Twp Police:
At 7:10 PM on May 31, 2024, Officers were dispatched to Legacy for a “loud boom.” It was discovered that a 56-year-old Brighton man had shot himself in the buttocks after adjusting his pants. He was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Green Oak Township Police Department was assisted by: Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, and Livingston County Central Dispatch.