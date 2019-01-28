Man Who Threatened Milford Police Hospitalized, Firearms Confiscated

January 28, 2019

Milford Police confiscated three guns from a man with suspected mental health issues who had to be hospitalized after allegedly threatening officers and exposing himself.



Police Chief Tom Lindberg confirms officers were called out to a home on Bishop Street in the Village around 5am last Tuesday, January 22nd. They responded after a woman who spent the night at the home called 911 to report that a 23-year-old man was following her around with a rifle and accusing her of robbing him. Officers ordered both to come outside upon arrival. The woman complied but the man allegedly stood behind the door telling officers to shoot him. He then reportedly said he was afraid to exit because he was worried they would shoot him. A report states that officers assured the man they would not shoot him and ordered him to come out unarmed with his hands up. Officers could not initially see the man’s hands when he partially opened the door and ordered him, at gunpoint, to show his hands, which he did. Despite being advised to keep his hands in the air, they man stated he had nothing on him and pulled his pants down, exposing himself. Police eventually made entry and found an unloaded, black shotgun on the kitchen floor. The suspect advised where other guns were located and in all, three shotguns were recovered and confiscated.



The man allegedly made statements about not going back to jail and that he would go out in a gunfight, further stating he would get in a shootout with police if they came back. The man reportedly said that he is bipolar and had taken various drugs including Adderall, Vicodin and Xanax. He was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and then transported to Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in an ambulance. Based on the man’s mental state and his alleged comments about shooting police officers, all firearms were removed from the home. (JM)