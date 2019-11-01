Man Who Fled Police Sentenced To Prison

November 1, 2019

An Ann Arbor man who led a police chase across Livingston County has been sentenced.



28-year-old Brandon Scott Peer was originally set to be sentenced on September 12th, but failed to show up in court. As a result, his bond was forfeited and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was then lodged in the county jail and was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to 4 to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections with a credit of 89 days served. He previously pleaded guilty as charged to one count of 3rd degree fleeing a police officer.



Peer was charged as a result of the April 27th incident that began after the Green Oak Township Police Department was alerted that Peer and a woman had driven into Livingston County following a transaction involving drugs in Washtenaw County. Green Oak Police Chief Jason Pless said an officer tried to stop the vehicle in Brighton Township near Whitmore Lake Road and Grand River Avenue. When Peer did not stop, Green Oak officers and Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies gave chase up Old US-23 to M-59, then west to Grand River through Fowlerville. Peer crashed his vehicle after the Fowlerville Police Department deployed stop sticks that deflated two of the vehicle’s tires.



Peer was charged as a fourth-time habitual offender as he has been previously convicted of three felonies or attempts to commit a felony. Court records show he was convicted of breaking and entering with intent in Washtenaw County, resisting and obstructing a police officer in Wayne County, and 4th degree fleeing and eluding. (DK/JK)