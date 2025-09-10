Man Wanted in Connection with Genesee Co. Copper Wire Theft from Railroad Gates

September 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester



The Genesee County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to find a man with two felony warrants.



Sheriff Christopher Swanson said 43-year-old Zakery Boyce is wanted on a 10-year felony warrant and a 5-year felony warrant.



According to authorities, Boyce is reportedly stealing copper from railroad gates. Gates have been stripped from the east side of Flint to the north side of Flint and into Vienna Township.



The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Lake State Railway Company in June due to missing copper in their gates, rendering them inoperable. The public safety concern is that trains cannot trigger the gates to come down, potentially causing someone to go onto the tracks without realizing a train is coming, Swanson said.



“A train coming down the tracks is supposed to trigger those gates coming down to stop traffic,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, there’s a great potential of massive chaos.”



Boyce was identified through “technology and surveillance.”



Swanson appealed to Boyce directly in a video posted to Facebook, asking him to come to the Sheriff’s Office and turn himself in.



Anyone with information about Boyce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422 or call 911.



(photo credit: GCSO via Facebook)