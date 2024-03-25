Man Shot in Downtown Ann Arbor, Suspect Still Loose

One man is hospitalized, a gunman still on the run after a shooting in downtown Ann Arbor Sunday afternoon.



It happened off North Main Street. The victim told police he was shot when he intervened in an argument between the shooter and a woman.



"It makes you second guess what you're doing around here, especially if you want to step in if something is going down," a nearby resident told WDIV. "Makes you second guess what could happen to you if you decide to be a good person like that guy was."



The victim was able to drive himself to a parking lot off East Huron Street to call for help.



Ann Arbor Police are calling it an isolated incident, which remains under investigation. No description of the suspect was given.