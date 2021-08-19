Man Shot By Police Found Competent To Stand Trial

August 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Grand Rapids man who was shot earlier this year in Howell Township by a Michigan State Police trooper has been found competent to stand trial.



20-year-old Tristan Stavedahl was shot April 16th on Milett Road, north of North Burkhart Road by a Detective Trooper with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) who was in the area searching for a car theft suspect. State Police say that Stavedahl was armed when he encountered the trooper, who opened fire. Officials have not said if Stavedahl fired on the trooper first, or what actions he took prior to being shot. A press release issued after the incident only said that Stavedahl was armed and shot "after a brief encounter." Stavedahl was taken to U of M Hospital for treatment after the shooting, where authorities allege methamphetamine was discovered on his person.



In court on Tuesday, a report from the Center For Forensic Psychiatry was reviewed in which he was found competent to stand trial. 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain accepted the report and set the case for a probable cause conference on August 24th.



He is charged with five counts, including carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, two counts of felony firearms and delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine.



The incident began at approximately 6am on April 16th, when the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned after crashing near Milett Road and Lyton Road. About a half hour later, another stolen vehicle crash was reported in the vicinity. A female suspect was located by deputies and based on identification left behind in the vehicle, it was determined that a male subject was also involved. Multiple law enforcement units then responded to the area in an attempt to locate him, including the MSP Detective Trooper who shot Stavedahl.



If convicted, Stavedahl faces up to 20 years in prison.